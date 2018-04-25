Glasgow Fire Department is Looking for New Firefighters

The Glasgow Fire Department is in need of a few new firefighters. The reason why may surprise you.

We recently learned that five firefighters have left the department for various reasons since January.

The main reason... the pay.

"There's also a little pay discrepancies depending on which community you go to. Usually larger cities have a little bit more money to spend so the pay for the firefighter is actually a little higher than what it would be in Glasgow." says Bryan Marr, the Glasgow Fire Department Chief.

The starting pay in Glasgow for a firefighter is $29,619

Which is significantly lower than the starting pay in surrounding areas.

Richmond offers $39,703...Bardstown offers $31,979...Bowling Green offers $39,455...and Elizabethtown offers $35,500 as starting pay.

The firefighters have left to go to other fire departments like Bowling Green and Elizabethtown, which offer higher starting salaries.

That leaves the Glasgow Fire Department shorthanded.

The Mayor of Glasgow, Dick Doty, says he is taking measures to look into the salaries.

"We're doing some compensation studies and analysis, trying to figure out our true compensation. Because it's not just wages, it's also the benefits that go along with that. We're trying to assess all that and see how we compare to our neighbors." says Doty.

Glasgow has started the two month hiring process and is looking for new firefighters. The deadline for those applications is May 5th.