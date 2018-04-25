Fatal Crash in Henry County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Fatal Crash in Henry County

Posted: Updated:
Henry County, KY -

Authorities say one person was killed and a Kentucky State Trooper was critically injured in a crash as they tried to corral loose dogs.

Trooper Mickey Gonterman was called to an overpass on interstate 71 in Henry county for a report of loose dogs on the roadway Wednesday morning. Police say a tractor-trailer hit a box truck as both commercial vehicles tried to merge lanes to avoid a slowed passenger vehicle. 

The box truck overturned, pinning the 911 caller, who was killed. Gonterman was knocked off the bridge, falling 30 feet and suffering critical injuries. Both were walking along the shoulder when they were struck. The box truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased caller has not been identified. The crash is under investigation.

