Burglary Leads to Arrest of Eight Suspects

A burglary investigation turned into a multiple-hour long stand off at a Bowling Green residence.

Now, eight people are behind bars.

After a series of burglaries, the Bowling Green Police Department was forced to investigate.

This led to them discovering not only several weapons but the thieves themselves.

It started when the BGPD received a call about a burglary overnight on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Several storage units on Old Louisville Road had their locks cut and items stolen from inside.

According to business records, Officers determined Hagan used a code to get into the storage units.

While officers were attempting to make contact with Hagan's father at 143 Gray Avenue, an Officer saw two males crouched next to a black truck.

The men then ran inside a home at 140 Gray Avenue when they realized they'd been seen.

BGPD then began the process for a search warrant and after several hours, eight people came out and were arrested.

They also discovered a gun case and partially covered bolt cutters in the bed of a black pickup truck.

This was the same truck Hagan used to get inside the fenced area around the storage units.

We spoke to Hagan's father, Michael Hagan.

Full of saddened emotions, he tells us he hopes his son isn't jailed, but gets the help he needs.

He also says, "I still love him. He's still my kid. I got four of them, and I love him just as much as I do the others."

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

More charges are expected for the arrestees as they search for others who may have been involved.