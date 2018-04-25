Administrations First State Dinner, French President Attends As A Guest

President Trump and First Lady, Melania, welcomed French leader Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte to the White House Tuesday night. It was the administration's first state dinner and a culmination of a two day public display of affection.

On Tuesday, President Trump's relationship with Macron was put on full display as the two spoke at length about the Iran nuclear deal, North Korea and Syria. There was even some personal grooming between the two leaders.

The First Lady, planned every detail of the event. About 130 guests, including Vice President Pence, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were in attendance for a night of glitz and glamour

Macron came to Washington to persuade the President to stay with the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has threatened to follow through on a promise to resume nuclear activity if the US quits the multi-lateral deal.