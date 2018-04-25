Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Murder of Police Officer

A Bowling Green man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of an officer. On February 9th, a Friday evening, Elmo Demetrius Stewart became involved in an altercation where he then flashed a handgun at an officer.

Kentucky State Police Trooper, Jeremy Hodges, told us at the time Stewart was shot at least once in the "lower extremities" and flown to a Tennessee hospital.

On Monday, Demetrius pleaded not guilty to criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

His pre-trail conference is set for May.