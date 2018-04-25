Stolen Cattle Returned To Owner in Adairsville

A cattle theft out of Adairsville has come to a close. Around 10 am Monday morning, authorities were notified twelve calves had been taken from Robey Farms just off the 431 South area in Adairsville.

Workers found the gate knocked down and twelve 300 pound calves: 9 heifers, 2 steers, and 1 bull missing, equaling over $10,000.

Through investigation with Adair and Green County officials, the missing cattle have been found and the trailer used to haul them.

Charges are pending against two men, and the cattle have been returned to Robey Farms.