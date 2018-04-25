Stolen Cattle Returned To Owner in Adairsville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Stolen Cattle Returned To Owner in Adairsville

Posted: Updated:
Adairsville, KY -

A cattle theft out of Adairsville has come to a close. Around 10 am Monday morning, authorities were notified twelve calves had been taken from Robey Farms just off the 431 South area in Adairsville.

Workers found the gate knocked down and twelve 300 pound calves: 9 heifers, 2 steers, and 1 bull missing, equaling over $10,000.
Through investigation with Adair and Green County officials, the missing cattle have been found and the trailer used to haul them.

Charges are pending against two men, and the cattle have been returned to Robey Farms.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.