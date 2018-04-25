Waffle House Set To Reopen After Shooting in Antioch, TN

Just days after a mass shooting claimed four lives and injured others, a Waffle House in Antioch is set to reopened its doors. Early this morning, the crime scene tape was taken down.

Several bouquets of flowers had been placed at the location to honor the four killed when a gunman opened fire early Sunday morning. Sanderlin, Joe R. Perez, Deebony Groves, and Akilah Dasilva were killed in the shooting.

For the next month, 100% of the sales from the Antioch restaurant location will go to the victim's families, both deceased and living.

The suspect, Travis Reinking, has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony. His bond has since been revoked.