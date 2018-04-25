Bowling Green Police Standoff - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Police Standoff

Bowling Green, KY -

A police standoff in Bowling Green reportedly lasted nearly four hours early yesterday afternoon. According to the BG Daily News, William Christopher Hagan is the man charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun and a firearm by a convicted felon. Hagan's charges come after a burglary investigation involving the theft of 30 firearms and 6,000 rounds of ammunition escalated to a standoff at his home on 140 Gray Street yesterday afternoon. According to Ronnie Ward of the BGPD, Hagan burglarized several storage units filled with guns and ammunition on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Eight people were initially detained after the standoff concluded. Hagan is now lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail being held without bond.

