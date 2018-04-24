Elementary Student from Barren County Honored by Gov. Bevin - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Elementary Student from Barren County Honored by Gov. Bevin

Posted: Updated:
Barren County, KY -

A Barren County elementary school student is honored by Governor Bevin for winning a poster contest during public service recognition week. 

Anna Kate Alexander from Red Cross Elementary School in Glasgow, received first place in the 10-13 age group for her artwork. More than 1300 students from 86 schools throughout Kentucky submitted original posters depicting and honoring the work of public employees. Anna was recognized for her work during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort. 

Congratulations to her. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.