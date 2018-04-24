Elementary Student from Barren County Honored by Gov. Bevin

A Barren County elementary school student is honored by Governor Bevin for winning a poster contest during public service recognition week.

Anna Kate Alexander from Red Cross Elementary School in Glasgow, received first place in the 10-13 age group for her artwork. More than 1300 students from 86 schools throughout Kentucky submitted original posters depicting and honoring the work of public employees. Anna was recognized for her work during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Frankfort.

Congratulations to her.