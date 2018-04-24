Louisville Man Accused of Killing His Mother - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Louisville Man Accused of Killing His Mother

Jefferson County, KY -

A Louisville man is behind bars on a 1 million dollar bond after police say he shot and killed his own mother.

Police say 38 year old Gavin Perkins shot and killed his mother 69 year old Ruth Perkins at her condo in East Louisville yesterday afternoon. According to an arrest report officers found Gavin Perkins with his dead mother, who had several gunshot wounds, and a pistol was found in his personal belongings.

Following his arrest, police say Perkins invoked his Fifth Amendment right but later made an utterance that quote "Everybody has a right to defend themselves."

