Mammoth Cave Dedicates Disability Accessible Trail

UPDATE 4/25/18 6:00pm:

Park officials celebrating the opening of the revamped Echo River Springs trail Wednesday afternoon.

Park Spokesperson David Wyrick tells WNKY, "we've had a few from within the region actually come out and help us with ideas that would be more accessible to them, so its kind of been a community effort it a way. I think the word will spread and we'll get a lot more people out here.

Officials at Mammoth Cave National Park plan to dedicate a trail that has been made more accessible for people with disabilities.

The park says in a statement that the Echo River Springs accessible trail will be dedicated Wednesday as part of national park week.

The half-mile path has been upgraded from a dirt trail to an 8-foot wide concrete walkway. Other improvements include features for people who are visually impaired, along with an improved parking lot and bathroom. The construction was paid for in part with a grant from the National Park Service.

Mammoth Cave is one of 59 national parks in the United States. It is home to the world's longest known cave system, with more than 400 miles explored.