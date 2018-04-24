Hilltoppers Serve as Mentors at Local Elementary School - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Hilltoppers Serve as Mentors at Local Elementary School

By Matt Foster, Sports Reporter
Bowling Green, KY -

Fifteen years ago, Dishman-McGinnis Elementary guidance counselor Angie Slocum started a mentorship program.

The program now has 90 mentors that visit on a weekly to biweekly basis to spend time with students at the school. Some of those mentors include players from Western Kentucky’s football team.

Mentors and their mentees will normally play games with each other, have lunch, read, or just hang out.

For the kids involved in the program, this is the time they look forward to every week. Especially with their favorite football players. 

Eight different Hilltoppers who take time out of their busy schedule to give back to these kids and the community.
 

