Kentucky Students Required to Have Hepatitis-A Vaccine by July 1st

Hepatitis-A continues to sweep across Kentucky. Three deaths and more than 300 reported cases since last summer alone. It's become so problematic, the state announced not too long ago that all K- 12 students must get vaccinated before the beginning of next school year.

Time is ticking for students to get their Hepatitis-A vaccines.

"We are all susceptible to it. It's a virus that makes you sick. It can make you sick for months at a time. It could be fatal, probably not in a healthy individual, but something you soon not have if you can avoid it and now we can." says Amy Bowman, the Nurse at Glasgow High School.

All K- 12 students in Kentucky are now required to have the Hepatitis-A vaccine in order to attend school next year.

The Hepatitis- A vaccine requires two doses. A first dose and then a second dose six months later.

"It's an effort to make sure all our kids are healthy and to vaccinate them from Hepatitis-A. So far as we go and students all across the state, the importance of being at school everyday, being here on time. This is just an effort to make sure they have their vaccinations in line and they are healthy so they can come to school." says Amy Allen, the Principal of Glasgow High School.

If students have not had the first dose yet, it's too late to have both doses by the deadline of July 1st.

As long as students receive the first dose by July 1st, they will be able to attend school.

There is a chance your student may have already been vaccinated.

"About ten years ago Pediatricians started administering it to the infant population, because they thought it was a good idea, even if it wasn't required so it's possible students may have already had it they just need to update their school records." adds Nurse Bowman.

Once you've received both doses of the vaccine, you will be protected from the virus for the rest of your life.

You can get the vaccine at your doctor's office or your local health department.