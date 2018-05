In Barren County a woman has been indicted for murder.

47-year-old Glasgow resident, Lee Ann Tarry, was indicted by a grand jury today. Investigators say that on January 26th, under the influence of alcohol, Tarry slammed into the back of a vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and Edmonton Road. The driver of that car, 24-year-old, Shanda Shockley died.

Tarry's blood-alcohol level was .297, that's more than three times the legal limit in Kentucky.