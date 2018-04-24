Charges Dropped Against Russellville Murder Suspect - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Charges Dropped Against Russellville Murder Suspect

Logan County, KY -

In Logan County tonight, all charges have been dropped for a Russellville murder suspect.

According to the Russellville police department, charges against Khalin Sparks were dismissed after new evidence was presented. The 25-year-old was charged with murder, robbery and wanton endangerment in connection to the shooting death of Lexus Bell. 

Bell was killed while holding her child inside a Russellville apartment in August 2016. Charges remain for three other men connected to her death. 

