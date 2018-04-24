Partnerships for Prevention Conference Returns to Bowling Green

One conference in Bowling Green is teaching locals life skills and bringing awareness to traumatic situations.

Some of which happen to people living right here in the city.

At today's conference, more than 200 people gathered to be educated on child abuse prevention and trafficking.

They also attended to hear one woman's empowering testimony.

At the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, the 4th annual Partnerships for Prevention Conference was held.

From 8:30 to 3:30, Community Collaboration for Children offered an opportunity for those who attended to learn about prevention.

They also learned skills they can use in the workforce and at home to prevent child abuse and neglect.

Information on trafficking was also provided as a bonus segment to help people recognize it when they see it and how to act on it.

Today we spoke to a woman and a survivor, Summer Dickerson from Louisville, who's been trafficked, buried alive and more.

She tells us she's proudly sharing her story at today's conference to let other survivors know their experiences don't define them.

Dickerson is the Founder and Director of Women of the Well, a safe haven for those in trafficking situations.

Some of the individuals she provides assistance to have been branded by their traffickers.

Her organization offers them free tattoo removals, giving them a sense of freedom from their bondage.

The conference encourages anyone aware of or dealing with child abuse or trafficking to report it immediately.

If you would like more information, you can call the Community Collaboration for Children office at 270-782-3162, ext. 172.

You can also visit the Community Action of Southern Kentucky website, by clicking here.