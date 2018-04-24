French President Addresses Concerns On His Trip To Washington

President Trump rolled out the red carpet for French President, Emmanuel Macron on the South Lawn of the White House.



The colorful arrival ceremony included 500 troops from all five branches of the U.S. Military. Both leaders expressed concerns over the health of Former President George H-W Bush.



And for the people of Canada following a deadly attack that’s now under investigation in Toronto.



French President, Emmanuel Macron, also got right to business, addressing issues the two countries do not exactly agree on. Like trade and the nuclear deal with Iran. But Macron is hoping to convince President Trump to stay in the deal.



Presidents Trump and Macron will hold a joint press conference after face-to-face meetings and later dine together at the Trump Administration's first state dinner.



President Trump also expressed gratitude to President Macron and the French people for their participation in the recent U.S. military action against Syria over chemical weapons.

