Edmonson County Burglary Suspect Flips Vehicle

Edmonson County Burglary Suspect Flips Vehicle

Lexington, KY -

A brave neighbor takes after an alleged burglary suspect.

The vehicle driven by suspect, 41 year old, Anthony Dale of Lexington, crashed not once but twice during the drive. Ultimately landing him in the hospital.

The Sheriff's office says the received reports Dale kicked in a door to an unoccupied home on Gap Hill Road, leading the neighbor to follow after him.

After crashing the first time, he continued to flee with a flat tire, and then flipped near the intersection at Ollie Ridge.

The driver is listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt Hospital, with charges pending upon his departure.
 

