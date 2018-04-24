Hepatitis A Outbreak Spreads Across the U.S.

A Hepatitis A outbreak across the U.S. is hitting the Hoosier State hard, and now it may impact your travel plans.

But since January, the State Department of health says Indiana has had at least 77 cases. Normally, there are less than 20.

The increase is likely related to the outbreak happening in Kentucky, particularly the Louisville area where there are 300 cases so far this year. And to our north, Michigan already has 800 cases and 25 deaths from the virus.

State health officials say the outbreak could be partly a result of injection drug use. So they're encouraging everyone to wash their hands thoroughly and get vaccinated.

California and Utah are experiencing larger than normal Hepatitis A outbreaks. Sometimes you don't get any symptoms of Hepatitis A, even if you have the virus. It could take as many as 15 to 20 days for any symptoms to appear. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea, yellowing of skin and eyes.

