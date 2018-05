In Logan County, police are asking for your help locating a dozen missing cattle or the person responsible.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning authorities were notified 12 Holstein calves had gone missing from a farm from the 431 South Area in Adairsville.

That's 9 heifers, 2 steers, and 1 bull.

The Logan County Sheriffs office urges you to contact them if you have any information at all. They are currently investigating it as a theft.