Louisville Man Dies After Officer Involved Shooting

A suspect in a weekend shooting in Kentucky who was subsequently shot by two police officers has lost his life. 37-year-old Miguel Escalona Vivas died early Monday. Officers Keith Walz and Gary Phelps were identified as the officers involved in Vivas' shooting. It started when Walz was flagged down by someone reporting a man chasing another man with a gun. When Walz found the two men, the victim had already been shot and Vivas didn't comply with requests to drop his weapon. Walls said Vivas then fled on foot, initiating a chase that was joined by Phelps. Police said the two officers confronted and shot at him when he pointed the gun at them. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave.