House Fire in Tennessee Kills Six

Tennessee -

Investigators are trying to figure out how a fire started that killed six people at a home in Tennessee.

The fire started early Sunday morning in the town of Alcoa. Four adults and two children were killed. Firefighters described the house as nearly "three-quarters involved" when they arrived. 29 firefighters helped put out the fire and tried to rescue the victims inside.

They were able to rescue four victims from the home and attempted CPR, but none of those victims were able to be resuscitated.

