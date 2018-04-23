Kentucky Unemployment Rate Lowest in 42 Years

Kentucky's seasonally adjusted preliminary March unemployment rate was 4 percent, the lowest rate recorded for the state in the 42 years since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started providing data in 1976.

That's according to the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics. The unemployment rate for March 2018 was down from the revised 4.1 percent reported for February 2018, and a year ago, the unemployment rate was at 5.2 percent.

Kentucky's, trade, transportation and utilities employment recorded the largest increase in March 2018 with 1,700 jobs.