Three Deaths Now Attributed to Hepatitis A Outbreak in KY

Three people have now died in Kentucky from a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The Kentucky State Department of Health has seen more than 300 cases of Hepatitis A in more than six counties. Health officials are recommending that children older than one year and adults residing in those counties receive vaccinations. The Center for Disease Control has not issued any travel restrictions to those areas or made any vaccination recommendations at this time. 

Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease that can cause mild to severe illness if not treated and is transmitted through contaminated food, water or through direct contact with an infectious person. The source of the outbreak has not been traced to a specific location.

The Kentucky Public Health Acting Commissioner Jeffrey Howard stated that it is safe to travel to Kentucky and to attend the Kentucky Derby on May 5th.

