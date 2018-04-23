EKU Students Hold a "Funeral for Higher Education" in Frankfort

Students from Eastern Kentucky University gathered at the State Capitol Building in Frankfort to hold a "funeral for higher education."

The students are members of a group called Save Kentucky Arts, an organization that formed after state legislators made budget cuts for higher education. The cut back would remove funding for programs such as the theater department at Eastern Kentucky University. Students marched on the capitol while carrying a casket to symbolize the death of arts in higher education.

Participants were invited to wear all black and read eulogies in the Capitol Rotunda.