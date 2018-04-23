New Exhibit Honoring Bosnians at Kentucky Museum

A brand new exhibit called, "A Culture Carried: Bosnians in Bowling Green", opened today at the Kentucky Museum on Western Kentucky University's campus.

Bosnians make up around 10% of Warren County's population and this exhibit explains why they traveled to Bowling Green.

This exhibit also gives you the opportunity to explore Bosnian culture and traditions.

"Bowling Green is a diverse area. I think we are very fortunate that we have all these different cultures that are adding to, kind of, the life blood of the community. So I think they will come and they will learn a little bit about someone else's culture and maybe they will appreciate their own a little more." says Sandy Staebell, Curator at the Kentucky Museum.

You can check out the exhibit now until Saturday, April 28th at the Kentucky Museum on Western Kentucky University's campus.