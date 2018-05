In Barren County, a woman is under arrest, accused of breaking into a home, stealing items and then posting those items for sale on Facebook.

Barren County Sheriff's Deputies say 25-year-old Miranda Phillips stole an air mattress and several other items from a home. Investigators found those items inside her own home and her vehicle.

She's been charged with burglary and remains in the Barren County Jail on a 2500 dollar bond.