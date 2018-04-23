Annual Blood Drive Returns to WKU

Happening here locally, Western Kentucky University is hosting an opportunity to give back and save lives.

It's also the largest event of its kind in the region.

WKU is partnering with the American Red Cross for their Annual Blood Drive.

This has been a tradition for decades during Greek Week at WKU, and the number of lives being saved is tremendous.

The Blood Drive is a three-day event hosted by the American Red Cross at the Preston Health and Activity Center.

From today until Wednesday, the community is invited to come and donate blood, and the drive runs from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Over the course of the three days, there are 12 to 13 hundred pints of blood donated for the American Red Cross.

Today we spoke to the Coordinator of Greek Affairs at WKU, Andrew Rash.

He shares with us that saving and impacting lives through blood donations is something he's proud to be apart of.

Rash, who was a Greek student 10 years ago, gave blood himself and was on the Greek life board.

He says to now lead the charge in encouraging others to donate brings it back full circle for him.

If you would like more information on this blood drive, you can visit the WKU Greek events page here.

You can also visit the American Red Cross blood services page here for times, dates and directions to other local blood drives.