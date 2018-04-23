Our Local Volunteers Received Deserved Recognition - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Our Local Volunteers Received Deserved Recognition

Bowling Green, KY -

The 29th Annual Volunteers in action! Volunteers of the Year Awards kicked off this Sunday, highlighting those who have served our community proudly throughout the year in various ways!

Kevin Wiles walked away with the Anne Grubbs award, honoring a person excelling in quality, length, and spirit of service to other.
Stuff the Bus Foundation took home the Team Spirit award.

Rookie award went to Ryan Depp, an individual that has started volunteer service within the past two years. And lastly, the BB&T spirit of community award was handed down to Graves Gilbert.

WNKY is proud to be partnered with some of the amazing events happening locally throughout the year, including Stuff the Bus. Congratulations to everyone!

