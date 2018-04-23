Waffle House Shooter Still At Large

Dozens of federal police are on the move with Nashville Police in the search for 29 year old, Travis Reinking.



Police say Reinking was half naked when he opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle in a Waffle House parking lot early Sunday morning. Police say he killed two people outside the building and two inside.



Abede Dasilva’s brother, Akilah was one of the victims. Another customer, James Shaw Junior, was injured when he wrestled the gun from the shooter.



Police say Reinking fled without a gun or clothing. He recently moved from Illinois to Nashville. The Secret Service arrested him in July for entering a restricted area near the White House. He was demanding to see President Trump. During that arrest, police seized four weapons including the gun used in the Waffle House shooting. The firearms were returned to Reinking’s father who admitted giving them back to his son.



In May 2016, Reinking also told deputies in Illinois that music superstar Taylor Swift was stalking him and hacking his phone.

