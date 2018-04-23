French President Comes To US This Week

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders clarified an earlier tweet from President Trump who suggested North Korea had agreed to denuclearize when it had not.



Pyongyang did agree to close its nuclear test site and suspend long-range ballistic missile tests as both sides negotiate a potential summit in May or June.

Republicans said they are skeptical North Korea is ready to abandon nuclear weapons. Negotiations with North Korea coincide with a deadline to renew the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that President Trump has threatened to abandon.

The deal will be a major focal point in discussions between President Trump and French President, Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the White House this week.