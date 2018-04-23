Barren River Lake and Park Hosts Car Show

Over the weekend, the friends of Barren River Lake and Park held their first Cruzin' The Barren Car Show at the Barren River Lake State Resort Park. This was their first year for the event and it was brought about by popular demand as people were asking for an event earlier in the year. The friends usually kick off their season with an annual fireworks show on the Fourth of July. The Friends of Barren River Lake and Park is a non-profit group that helps to educate about water safety and conservation, and also organizes events and fundraisers to help enhance the recreational and aesthetic value of the surrounding area. Over 160 cars registered for the event.