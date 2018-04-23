Local Organization Providing Community Free Car Seat Safety Checks

Studies have found that only one in every four car seats are properly installed in the United States. One local organization is doing their part to ensure South Central Kentucky families are driving safely.

Car Seat Safety Matters hosted its bi-annual Free Car Seat Safety Check on Saturday at Bowling Green Fire Department Station 5. Child Passenger Safety Technicians were on hand to show families how to properly install car seats and best practices for child restraints and seat belts. If a car seat was deemed unsafe upon inspection, Car Seat Safety Matters provided a new car seat free of charge to families. Car Seat Safety Matters President Misti Wilson stresses education when it comes to families staying safe on the road.

"We just want to make sure that all of the parents are getting the right information, correct resources about child seat safety and making sure that that child leaves better than they arrived."

To learn more about Free Car Seat Safety Check events visit carseatsafetymatters.com.