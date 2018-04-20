WKU Poll Shows Kentuckians Side with Teachers Over Gov. Bevin

A new poll from Western Kentucky University shows Kentuckians favor protesting teacher's over governor Matt Bevin.

The Big Red Poll asked a variety of questions regarding the pension crisis facing Kentucky. 53 percent expressed support for teachers and only 16 percent for the Republican Governor. 20 percent indicated neutrality.

The poll also tackled Bevin's approval rating, which sits at just 32 percent. His disapproval rating according to Big Red 56 percent, with 12 percent undecided.