WKU Poll Shows Kentuckians Side with Teachers Over Gov. Bevin - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

WKU Poll Shows Kentuckians Side with Teachers Over Gov. Bevin

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

A new poll from Western Kentucky University shows Kentuckians favor protesting teacher's over governor Matt Bevin. 

The Big Red Poll asked a variety of questions regarding the pension crisis facing Kentucky. 53 percent expressed support for teachers and only 16 percent for the Republican Governor. 20 percent indicated neutrality. 

The poll also tackled Bevin's approval rating, which sits at just 32 percent. His disapproval rating according to Big Red 56 percent, with 12 percent undecided. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.