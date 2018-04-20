Dozens Honored at Annual BGPD Awards

Friday afternoon at the 2017 Bowling Green Police Department Awards, ten walked away with medals and over two dozen with awards—one of those, for the most Driving Under the Influence arrests.

“It’s sights, its sounds, it’s images that you don’t ever really get rid of,” Recipient of the award, Officer Ed Pulley says, “they kind of stick with you.”

In 2017, Officer Ed Pulley led the department with sixty-four DUI related arrests—his sixth year in a row receiving the DUI award—but it’s not about writing tickets he says,

“It’s honestly about trying to save someone’s life. The driver that’s impaired and the individuals that he or she would affect out on the road. It’s not about the award. If they never gave out an award it wouldn’t bother me at all. It’s about trying to keep people safe. That’s what it’s about.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, every two hours three people are killed in alcohol related highway crashes—a heart-wrenching statistic—and for those in blue, a heart-wrenching wake-up call.

“I had an aunt. She died years ago when I was a young guy,” Officer Pulley says, “she was driving and driving. That affected the family. It’s my dad’s sister so I saw how it affected my grandmother when she was alive, my aunts and uncles, my father himself. It affects everyone—the citizens, the person that is driving, and when you see how it affects everybody, it affects you.”

Those are awarded are as follows:

5 years of service: Michael Amos, Colton Billhartz, Philmon Carpenter, Andre Creek, Amanda Hamilton,

Nicole Hatchett, Sean Johnson, Christy Montgomery, Clifton Phelps, Ashley Rimington, Melissa Wartak, Keith Young.

10 years of service: Blake Allen, Benjamin Carroll, Geoffrey Gleitz, Scott McDonald, Michele Owen,

Paula Thomas, Ronnie Ward, Bernard Wiedemer.

15 years of service: Tyler Chamings, Steven Davidson, David Marshall, Rebecca Robbins, Jan Tuttle

20 years of service: Robert Hansen, Bonnie Hendrick

40 years of service: Betty Natcher

Life Saving medals: Nicole Hatchett, Jennifer Owen, Nikolai Boyar, Sean Girbert, Jake Forrester, Drew Bittel, Josh Livingston.

Distinguished Service medals: Robert Hansen, Bonnie Hendrick, Betty Natcher.

Seatbelt/Child Restraint: John Deeb

DUI: Ed Pulley

Bill Key: Philmon Carpenter

MVP: John Deeb

Character Award: Jason Franks

Civilian of the Year: April Fulcher

Officer of the Year: Jason Franks