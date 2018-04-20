Credit Card Skimmers Found at a Russellville Gas Station

This story will make you want to check your bank account. Credit card skimmers were found inside gas pumps at a South Central Kentucky gas station.

The credit card skimmers were found at the Circle-K gas station on North Main in Russellville.

"Yeah, it's horrible. You just cant trust anything anymore. We have a neighbor, hadn't been too long ago. They went on a trip and when they got back home they had a bunch of money missing off their bank account, where they fueled up at a Marathon down in Chattanooga. Best way to pay is with cash." says Tim Huddleston, a customer.

They were found inside the pumps facing the road. So far this is the only gas station in Russellville. The police department tells us this is this is the first time they have seen an internal Bluetooth skimmer inside the gas pumps like this.

"Well, it don't make me feel too good knowing they can wipe my bank account out. Cause I got gas a few days prior to this." says concerned customer, Marvine Hunt.

The police department says they have contacted all the gas stations in Russellville to check their pumps.

You can take measures to help prevent your information from being stolen by paying inside the station or by paying cash.

Another customer, Larry Ferguson says, "Well, as you seen today I didn't use the credit card scanner. I actually went inside and paid with cash inside."

If you have used these pumps within the past month, you are urged to check your bank account for any strange charges.

"And this is the cheapest gas in town. A lot of people use this place. So there is no telling how many people they got information off of." says George Allison, a customer.

Police say you should use pumps closest to the physical building and avoid using the pumps that have broken stickers near the locks.