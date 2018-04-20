Brett Guthrie Stops in Glasgow to Meet with Constituents

Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by T.J. Health pavilion in Glasgow today for a conversation with constituents.

The republican took questions from residents on a variety of topics, including social security, health care and issues concerning veterans. A couple dozen people showed up.

Yesterday, Senator Chuck Schumer announced he would file legislation to decriminalize marijuana. We asked Congressman Guthrie if that's something he'd get behind.

Although he's against decriminalizing marijuana, Guthrie told us he is open to marijuana being used for medical purposes.

We also asked the congressman what he thought about the James Comey's memos that he wrote during his time with the president. Those memos were released yesterday, but Guthrie said he has not had a chance to review them.