WKU Spring Football Game and Red, White, and Brew are Tomorrow

Warren County, KY

Spring has sprung so that means its time to get outside and enjoy some spring football.

The Hilltoppers play their annual red and white game tomorrow at 2 pm. Admission and parking is free at the game so be sure to head out there with the family on the beautiful day we are supposed to be having.

And just outside the game, Red, White, and Brew will be happening from 2 to 5 pm on WKU's South Lawn. Put on by the WKU alumni association and the young alumni council, the festival draws campus and community members together for an afternoon of brew, tunes, and fun.

