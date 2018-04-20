Bowling Green Man Arrested After Found With Five Pounds of Marijuana

A Bowling Green man is being bars after police find around five pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, all with his four-year-old son inside the home.

Attempting to charge a motorcyclist speeding down the road moments earlier, police discover the suspect lives in a Bright Street apartment, and go to investigate.

When 31-year-old Cary Harrison opened the door police noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, and say Harrison admitted to smoking earlier and leaving a small amount on his TV stand.

In the apartment, police discovered four jars of marijuana, totaling around five pounds, drug paraphernalia, one-thousand-dollars cash, and a loaded fire-arm. Harrison lives within 850-feet from Anchored Christian Academy.

As Harrison was placed in police custody, his son was taken into custody by his mother.