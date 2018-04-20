Job Fair Held at Housing Authority of Bowling Green

Unfortunately, the unemployment rate is an issue here in Bowling Green.

But businesses here in the community are striving to put an end to that by bringing awareness to available jobs.

They did that today at the Education and Job Fair held at the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

From 9:00 AM to noon, the community was invited to visit with several local businesses to discuss available job opportunities.

Waffle House, Walmart and Bowling Green Independent Public Schools were just a few in attendance.

Those who attended filled out applications and received business cards to work towards finding employment.

The purpose of the event was to provide one on one assistance for those who aren't aware of what jobs are out there.

WNKY's sales team was even on hand sharing what jobs we have.

We spoke to one local Branch Manager at Personnel Placements LLC, Cara Partinger.

She tells us changing lives by providing employment is the best feeling.

Partinger also had some advice for the unemployed.

She says not to doubt yourself, pursue your education and visit job fairs like today's so you can achieve the success you desire.