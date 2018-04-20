Taste Of Bowling Green Recap - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Taste Of Bowling Green Recap

Bowling Green, KY -

If you've ever wondered what the city of Bowling Green tastes like, then you may have experienced that flavor at one of the biggest events of the year last night. Vendors from all over the city were posted at every corner of the main room, food wafting through the air. There was also live music from a local band and WNKY was there to volunteer as well. The amount of people that came last night proves Bowling Green has some of the best eats around and we hope everyone that went had a great time!

