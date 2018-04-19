House Fire in Hardin County Claims a Life

A man is dead after fire destroys a home in Hardin county.

Fire crews in Rineyville believe it was a passerby that called in about flames billowing from this home shortly before 5 am. Heavy winds were impeding the work of firefighters, and they had a hard time knocking the flames out. It appeared that the fire originated in the upper level of the house-- but the exact cause is still under investigation. After doing an initial search on the ground floor, crews ventured upstairs and found an older man dead.

Crews say they did not find a smoke detector inside the home.