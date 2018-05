A Kentucky town has narrowly approved alcohol sales within city limits in a special election.

Hodgenville voters split 347- 337 on the ballot. The town has more than 3,000 residents. The initiative was spearheaded by Hodgenville City Councilwoman Lisa Reidner, who was motivated by the potential revenue, sales and taxes for the city. Reidner said "Residents were helping other towns when they traveled to purchase alcohol."