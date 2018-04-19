Kentucky Officials Receive Training to Protect Elections From Ha - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky Officials Receive Training to Protect Elections From Hacking

Kentucky's secretary of state says county officials are receiving cyber-security training as the state bolsters efforts to protect its elections from the ongoing threat of hacking. 

County Clerks statewide received the training Thursday from the Department of Homeland Security.  The training comes ahead of next month's primary election in Kentucky. The goal is to offer the training to Kentucky's 15,000 precinct election officers this summer ahead of the November election.

Other steps are being taken to protect the integrity of elections. One step is to require that all future election equipment purchased in Kentucky provide a voter-verified paper trail.

