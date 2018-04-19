The Bowling Green area Chamber of Commerce Excellence Awards were held Today.

The award ceremony recognizes folks in three different categories, entrepreneur of the year, Small Business Person of the Year and the Athena award, which is given to a local businessperson who contributes to the community and advancement of women in the business world. This year, Janette Bohemian, won the Athena Award. Todd Matthews won the Small Business Person of the Year Award and Tori Gerbil won Entrepreneur of the Year.

Congratulations to the winners.

