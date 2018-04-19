Bowling Green Hosts Fifth Outlaw Street Car Reunion - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Hosts Fifth Outlaw Street Car Reunion

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

An event that should have a significant economic impact for Bowling Green is taking place at Beech Bend Park over the next few days.

Speed Promotions is hosting the Fifth Outlaw Street Car Reunion. The drag racing competition has taken place in Memphis the last four years, but race organizers decided to move it to Bowling Green this year.

The competition concludes Saturday evening. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate, a full weekend pass is fifty dollars and children twelve and under get in free.

