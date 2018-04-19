Glasgow's First-Ever Brewery Opening in June

Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery got approved by the federal government Wednesday and is set to open in June—making it the first brewery to touch down on Glasgow streets.

“I call it industrial chic,” Owner Jeff Jobe says.

Yancey’s brews may be new, but the name Mr. Grayson Yancey is not. The name has been carved into the building since 1929 and it’s not going anywhere.

“We’re going to incorporate Mr. Yancey and his family in the menu and with the pictures on the walls,” Jobe says as he gestures around the building currently under renovation, “so it ties some history to Glasgow.”

With four local Yancey’s brews set to hit the bar top in June, Jobe is receiving comments from all over—wanting to taste, see, experience, Glasgow.

“Like “oh my gosh, when are you opening? We want to come there! We’ll drive there!” is one of the common responses he says, “for those people it’s going to be a unique experience and that’s what we want to do. We want to make it something different for Glasgow.”

In just a couple short months Glasgow’s first brewery will be opening, but they say they’ll be doing more than just serving drinks—they’re serving a need for the community,

“I’m overwhelmed with the positive comments people have said and stopped by and honked. It’s just a wonderful feeling.”

Whether you’re sitting down for a brew and a bite, a listen at live jazz and blues, everywhere you see—original wood, original wood, refurbished furniture and chandeliers—everything will have a touch of local flair Glasgow residents will be able to recognize and tourists will remember as South Central Kentucky charm.

“Drive around within a mile of downtown Glasgow,” Jobe says, “and if you go to Louisville or Lexington, it’s catching up. It’s coming here and we’re ready for it.”

Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery is located in the downtown Glasgow square.