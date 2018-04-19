Governor Matt Bevin Visits Muhlenberg County

Governor Matt Bevin stopped in Muhlenberg County on Thursday to talk about the Kentucky Opportunity Zone Initiative. Bevin stopped by Paradise Park Regional Business Park.

Right now, it's just an empty field, but it's an area he hopes will soon be thriving with businesses.

"This is an unbelievable location and it is just a matter of time before what we see here, which is just fields beside a highway, will be bustling. It's not going to happen overnight, it's not going to happen immediately." says Bevin.

The Kentucky Opportunity Zone Initiative gives areas like Muhlenberg County opportunities to grow their economies, community development, and more.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury certified 144 opportunity zones in 84 counties in Kentucky alone.

That's under a program in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The program aims to encourage long term investment in low income urban and rural communities nationwide.

"Basically, saying why don't we take areas where there is an economic need, unemployment is higher than average, work force participation is lower than average, desire for people to get engaged, and people willing to work is higher than average. Why don't we find areas like that and provide financial incentives, tax incentives to get people with capitol, to invest in places like that." says Bevin.

Governor Bevin adds that Kentucky was one of the first states approved for opportunity zones.

You can learn more by visiting www.kyoz.com