WKU Nonprofit Student Association Hosts Awards Luncheon

Earlier today, Western Kentucky University's Nonprofit Student Association held it's 11th annual Nonprofit Awards Luncheon at Lost River Cave.

The yearly event is held to honor local nonprofit organizations and businesses for their hard work and influence in the Bowling Green community. Three awards are given out to recognize an emerging nonprofit organization, an established nonprofit organization, and the most philanthropic business.

Students say the event is a simple way of showing their appreciation for the work these groups do in this community.

The luncheon also provides WKU students with the opportunity to network with the local nonprofits and learn more about the industry.