Arrest in Vehicle Break-ins Case in Hart County

An update on a story we told you about a couple of weeks ago, Hart County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins.

Police say 44-year-old Dewayne McBride of Munfordville was taken into custody after a concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspicious person walking down the road in the early morning hours.

McBride was initially charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation. After a more in depth investigation, deputies learned McBride is the man they were looking for in a rash of vehicle break-ins and the horse cave area. As we told you a few days back, the Hart County Sheriff's Office had a reward out for anyone with information on the break-ins that could lead to an arrest.

McBride is in the Hart County Jail on a 35 thousand dollar bond.