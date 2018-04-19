Arrest in Vehicle Break-ins Case in Hart County - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Arrest in Vehicle Break-ins Case in Hart County

Posted: Updated:
Hart County, KY -

An update on a story we told you about a couple of weeks ago, Hart County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they say is responsible for multiple vehicle break-ins. 

Police say 44-year-old Dewayne McBride of Munfordville was taken into custody after a concerned citizen called 911 to report a suspicious person walking down the road in the early morning hours. 

McBride was initially charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation. After a more in depth investigation, deputies learned McBride is the man they were looking for in a rash of vehicle break-ins and the horse cave area. As we told you a few days back, the Hart County Sheriff's Office had a reward out for anyone with information on the break-ins that could lead to an arrest. 

McBride is in the Hart County Jail on a 35 thousand dollar bond. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.